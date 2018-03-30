Youssouf Mulumbu: Kilmarnock boss Clarke expects midfielder's exit as McKenzie signs new deal

Youssouf Mulumbu (right) has helped Kilmarnock secure a top-six Premiership place this season

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke expects Youssouf Mulumbu to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Mulumbu, 31, joined Killie in November on a deal until the end of the season and has made 14 appearances since.

Rory McKenzie has followed Alan Power and Greg Kiltie in signing a new deal at Rugby Park until 2020.

"I wouldn't say I was over-confident of keeping Youssouf," said Clarke, whose side host Hamilton on Saturday.

"He came up here to put himself back in the shop window and I think he's done that with his performances.

"That's been great for Youssouf and it's been great for Kilmarnock. I said to the supporters that they just had to enjoy him while he was here.

"And I imagine a bigger club will come in for Youssouf in the summer as he's a free transfer. If that happens, we wish him well.

"If that doesn't materialise and he wants to stay here, he knows all he has to do is chap my door."

Clarke is keen to keep the "nucleus" of his current squad

Gary Dicker and Stuart Findlay could be next to sign new contracts at Rugby Park while the futures of Gordon Greer, Chris Burke, Scott Boyd and Leo Fasan are yet to be resolved.

"The players this year have done very well for us so we're delighted to get those three players [McKenzie, Power and Kiltie] tied up and we're working on other contracts as we speak," Clarke added.

"The club has used the international break wisely to sit down and discuss contract situations with a lot of players that deserved a new contract.

"The more players we can sign up before the summer the better as it gives us an idea of what we'll need in the summer and what we won't need.

"I'd like to go into the summer with the nucleus of the squad already in place, which means that come that time we can be a bit more selective with who we bring in and not find ourselves in a mad rush trying to sign 10 or 11 players.

"If we have the majority of guys in place it means we only need to bring in three or four who can add that bit of quality."