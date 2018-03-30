Hamilton: Ioannis Skondras & Chrysovalantis Kozoronis leave club

Ioannis Skondras (left) joined Hamilton after spells with Atromitos and PAOK

Greek players Ioannis Skondras and Chrysovalantis Kozoronis have left Hamilton Academical, the club have announced.

Defender Skondras, 28, had been absent in recent weeks having returned to his homeland to attend to a family matter.

He made 41 appearances after joining Accies in January 2017, scoring four times.

Midfielder Kozoronis arrived at Hamilton in January of this year but did not play for Martin Canning's team.

Earlier this season, Skondras was banned for five matches for excessive misconduct in December's meeting with Ross County, a match in which he was sent off.

Hamilton visit Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday with Accies ninth in the table.