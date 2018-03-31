Spanish La Liga
Sevilla2Barcelona2

Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez celebrates his goal that brought the score back to 2-1 against Sevilla
Luis Suarez celebrates his goal that brought the score back to 2-1

Substitute Lionel Messi scored a sublime 89th-minute equaliser as leaders Barcelona came from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten La Liga record.

Sevilla looked set to inflict a first league defeat on Barca for 11 months after goals by Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

Luis Suarez pulled a goal back from close range in the 88th minute before Messi equalised moments later.

Barca's leading scorer curled home from outside the area.

Messi had missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break because of injury and was left out of the starting line-up for this game.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1RicoBooked at 44mins
  • 25MercadoBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLayúnat 45'minutes
  • 4Kjaer
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18Escudero
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 10Banega
  • 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forNolitoat 81'minutes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forPizarroat 72'minutes
  • 20Muriel

Substitutes

  • 3Layún
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 8Arana Lopes
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria
  • 14Pizarro
  • 24Nolito

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forD Suárezat 77'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forAlcácerat 81'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forMessiat 58'minutes
  • 9L Suárez
  • 14Coutinho Correia

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 6D Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 21André Gomes
  • 25Vermaelen
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
37,588

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home21
Away20
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.

Offside, Barcelona. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.

Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Nolito is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 2, Barcelona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guido Pizarro.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Pizarro (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Nolito replaces Jesús Navas because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Attempt saved. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Paulinho.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Guido Pizarro following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Guido Pizarro replaces Joaquín Correa.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.

Attempt missed. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Franco Vázquez following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luis Muriel (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Lionel Messi replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona30237076156176
2Atl Madrid29197349143564
3Real Madrid30196576334363
4Valencia29185657312659
5Villarreal29145104033747
6Sevilla30144123946-746
7Girona30128104443144
8Real Betis29134124953-443
9Celta Vigo30117124643340
10Getafe29109103527839
11Eibar29116123643-739
12Ath Bilbao30812103034-436
13Leganés29106132535-1036
14Espanyol29811102637-1135
15Real Sociedad2996145152-133
16Alavés29101182645-1931
17Levante30513122644-1828
18Las Palmas3056192161-4021
19Dep La Coruña2948172660-3420
20Malaga2935211645-2914
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story