Match ends, Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.
Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona
Substitute Lionel Messi scored a sublime 89th-minute equaliser as leaders Barcelona came from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten La Liga record.
Sevilla looked set to inflict a first league defeat on Barca for 11 months after goals by Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.
Luis Suarez pulled a goal back from close range in the 88th minute before Messi equalised moments later.
Barca's leading scorer curled home from outside the area.
Messi had missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break because of injury and was left out of the starting line-up for this game.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1RicoBooked at 44mins
- 25MercadoBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLayúnat 45'minutes
- 4Kjaer
- 5Lenglet
- 18Escudero
- 15N'Zonzi
- 10Banega
- 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forNolitoat 81'minutes
- 22Vázquez
- 11CorreaSubstituted forPizarroat 72'minutes
- 20Muriel
Substitutes
- 3Layún
- 6Martins Carriço
- 8Arana Lopes
- 9Ben Yedder
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 24Nolito
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forD Suárezat 77'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8IniestaSubstituted forAlcácerat 81'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forMessiat 58'minutes
- 9L Suárez
- 14Coutinho Correia
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 10Messi
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 21André Gomes
- 25Vermaelen
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 37,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2.
Offside, Barcelona. Denis Suárez tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Nolito is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Barcelona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guido Pizarro.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Pizarro (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nolito replaces Jesús Navas because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Attempt saved. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Paulinho.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Guido Pizarro following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Guido Pizarro replaces Joaquín Correa.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt missed. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Franco Vázquez following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Muriel (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lionel Messi replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.