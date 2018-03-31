Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez celebrates his goal that brought the score back to 2-1

Substitute Lionel Messi scored a sublime 89th-minute equaliser as leaders Barcelona came from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten La Liga record.

Sevilla looked set to inflict a first league defeat on Barca for 11 months after goals by Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

Luis Suarez pulled a goal back from close range in the 88th minute before Messi equalised moments later.

Barca's leading scorer curled home from outside the area.

Messi had missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break because of injury and was left out of the starting line-up for this game.

