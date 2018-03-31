Italian Serie A
Juventus3AC Milan1

Juventus 3-1 AC Milan

Juan Cuadrado
Cuadrado scored on his first appearance in 2018 for Juventus

Juventus took a big step towards the Serie A title as a hard-fought victory against AC Milan moved them four points clear at the top of the table.

Paulo Dybala put the hosts ahead with a powerful strike but Leonardo Bonucci, who left Juventus to join Milan last summer, equalised with a header.

Ex-Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado nodded in Sami Khedira's cross late on to restore Juventus' lead.

Khedira then got a third with a clinical strike to seal the win.

It was the perfect result for Juventus after second-place Napoli could only draw 1-1 with Sassuolo earlier on Saturday.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 15Barzagli
  • 4BenatiaBooked at 38mins
  • 3Chiellini
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutes
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 75'minutes
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forCuadradoat 61'minutes
  • 22Asamoah
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 68RodríguezBooked at 39mins
  • 79Kessié
  • 21BigliaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMontolivoat 76'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 9Valente SilvaSubstituted forKalinicat 65'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forCutroneat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 7Kalinic
  • 11Borini
  • 17Zapata
  • 18Montolivo
  • 22Musacchio
  • 30Storari
  • 31Antonelli
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Milan 1.

Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Milan 1. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Riccardo Montolivo (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riccardo Montolivo (Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Milan 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a cross.

Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Riccardo Montolivo replaces Lucas Biglia.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).

Attempt missed. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Nikola Kalinic replaces André Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by André Silva following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Medhi Benatia (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Booking

Lucas Biglia (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus30253270165478
2Napoli30235264204474
3Roma30186650242660
4Inter Milan291610350212958
5Lazio30176773393457
6AC Milan2915594235750
7Atalanta29138845311447
8Sampdoria29135114845344
9Fiorentina2912894033744
10Torino2991284137439
11Bologna30105153542-735
12Udinese29103163844-633
13Genoa2987142230-831
14Cagliari2985162748-2129
15Chievo2977152748-2128
16Sassuolo2977151949-3028
17SPAL30511142951-2226
18Crotone2966172752-2524
19Hellas Verona2964192559-3422
20Benevento2931252169-4810
View full Italian Serie A table

