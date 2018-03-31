LA Galaxy 4-3 Los Angeles Football Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a match-winning cameo as his side came from 3-0 down to beat new boys Los Angeles FC.

The 36-year-old, stealing the show once more, came on with 20 minutes left and scored a remarkable equaliser from 35 yards before heading in a stoppage-time winner.

Galaxy were 3-0 down just after half-time.

More to follow.