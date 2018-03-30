Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club doctor has spoken to players about snus

Pep Guardiola says he has only recently been made aware of the nictoine pouch product snus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club's doctor has spoken to the players about stimulant snus.

A Daily Mail investigation claims that the use of the tobacco pouches is prevalent among young footballers.

Snus sales have been illegal in the UK since 1992 and it is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's watchlist, though it is not banned for enhancing performance.

"I know about that only this morning when the doctor came into my office to talk about that," said Guardiola.

There is no suggestion that any City players are using snus and the Spanish manager added: "I don't know the benefits, the pleasure of that.

"The doctor spoke with the players."

In light of the Daily Mail report, the Football Association (FA) has reiterated its commitment to warning players of the dangers of legal highs.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has previously admitted to using the nicotine pouches.

He wrote in his autobiography: "When I joined Leicester I started using snus, which are nicotine patches that you place against your gums for 10 minutes or so.

"I used to have the odd fag on a night out at Fleetwood, but one of the lads introduced me to snus when I signed for Leicester and I found they helped me chill out.

"A lot more footballers use them than people realise, and some lads even play with them during matches."

Snus is a moist tobacco product that is placed under the user's lip

'I don't wish bad things for anyone'

Meanwhile, Guardiola was also asked in his Friday news conference about the current situation with Catalonia's ex-leader Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Germany earlier this week.

After the news of his arrest broke on Sunday, thousands of demonstrators poured on to the streets of Barcelona.

Guardiola has often been seen wearing a yellow ribbon on the touchline to show support for imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia. He was recently fined £20,000 by the FA for "wearing a political message" during the FA Cup defeat by Wigan.

"Like everyone else who doesn't wish bad things for anyone - and the families - I am obviously worried," he said.

"All the messages from the people, from the politicians, from the former president, they have always done it through peace and democracy. They might not agree with our ideas but everyone saw what happened.

"Hopefully the situation will sort itself out."