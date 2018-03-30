David Moyes: West Ham fans' behaviour may put transfer targets off

Austria international Marko Arnautovic joined West Ham last summer for a club record fee of £24m

The behaviour of West Ham fans may dissuade players from joining the club, says manager David Moyes.

Pitch invasions, missile throwing and angry protests against the club's board marred the Hammers' 3-0 defeat by Burnley on 10 March at London Stadium.

"I want this club to appeal to really good international players," said Moyes, who was appointed in November.

"I don't think what happened against Burnley is going to make those players want to join us."

Joint-owners David Gold and David Sullivan were forced to leave their seats for their own safety during the game, with Sullivan being struck by a coin.

Twenty fans have since received life bans, including four for invading the pitch.

"If you're a player, you want to come to a club where the supporters are right behind the team. You don't want to come somewhere where they're not," Moyes added.

"We've got to show why top players should want to come here."

West Ham's vice-chairman Karren Brady met London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday to discuss finances and safety at the stadium.

About £60,000 of taxpayers' money will be used to pay for increased security at the club's home Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday - West Ham's first match at London Stadium since the trouble.

New measures will include plans to stop fans getting in front of the directors' box, while there will also be more police and stewards on duty after West Ham captain Mark Noble was left to deal with the first pitch invader, shoving the fan to the ground before he ran back into the stands.

Moyes insists his players, who were adversely affected by the incidents, are better prepared should there be any more problems during this weekend's crucial fixture against their relegation rivals.

"I wanted to reassure our players by saying if anything happens again here's how we should react and what we should do," Moyes said.

"The bigger thing was, I think, that the guy was on the pitch that long. Standing there. Nobody took him off. Who was going to do it? Were we all going to just stand there and wait?

"Mark was probably feeling the same as us: we are waiting too long here, why is nothing happening? But hopefully that has all been addressed now."

West Ham are 17th in the league table, two points and one place above Southampton, who occupy the final relegation place with eight games of the season remaining.

Analysis

Former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp on BBC Radio 5 live's Friday Football Social:

Look at the team now. I'll be honest, I struggle to name half the players because the team has changed so much.

The most important thing is the crowd get behind the team. If they go 1-0 behind, you hope they react in the right way. Unfortunately at the moment there is a small minority who are not happy with the ownership but they have got to put that to one side.

I've only been to London Stadium once. The big problem is you are a long way away because there's a running track.