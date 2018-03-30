Luke Berry: Luton Town midfielder suffers dislocated ankle

Berry received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off, with the game eventually restarting 11 minutes later

Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry has dislocated his left ankle and is being assessed for potential fracture and ligament damage.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off two minutes into the club's 2-1 loss away to Colchester United.

Berry went down after a challenge with Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie.

He has scored seven times in 42 appearances for Luton this season after joining them from Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee last summer.

The extent of Berry's injury was confirmed by the club on Twitter, and it appears unlikely he will play again this term.