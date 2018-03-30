Harry Kewell: Crawley head coach plays down link with Charlton job

Harry Kewell played in two World Cups for Australia

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell has played down reports linking him with the vacant manager's job at League One club Charlton Athletic.

The Sydney Morning Herald has claimed an Australian consortium is close to buying out Roland Duchatelet, the Addicks owner since 2014.

Kewell, who won 56 caps for Australia, insisted no contact had been made.

"I am an Australian manager in the league and people have decided to put two and two together," he said.

"I've had 24 years in the game and I'll carry on doing my job. Don't get me wrong, I'm flattered, but no-one has approached me."

The 39-year-old former Leeds and Liverpool player became Crawley head coach in May last year.

They are 14th in League Two, but have two points more already than they managed in the whole of last season.

"I'm in it as far as they want me in it. I would love to take the club to a higher level," he added.

Charlton currently have Lee Bowyer in interim charge following Karl Robinson's departure to take over at Oxford United.

They are eighth in League One, two points outside the play-off places.