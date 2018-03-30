Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I wanted to join LA Galaxy before Man Utd move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic trained with his LA Galaxy team-mates earlier on Friday

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to join the Major League Soccer side two years ago, before signing for Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic joined the Los Angles club last week after the mutual termination of his Old Trafford contract.

The Swede, 36, joined United in 2016 and scored 29 goals in 53 appearances.

"[The move] was supposed to happen before Manchester United. My head was here. I wanted to come here," he said at his first Galaxy news conference.

Ibrahimovic moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer after four seasons at French giants Paris St-Germain and has also played for Barcelona, Juventus and both Milan clubs.

He made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals in his first season with United. The Premier League club released him in June 2017 after his campaign was ended by early by a knee injury - before re-signing him in August.

However, the former Sweden international only played seven times for United this season, scoring once.

"Things go like they are not supposed to go, but the destiny said I will come here," Ibrahimovic said. "Los Angles called and I answered."

Ibrahimovic said he is fit to make his debut on Saturday against Los Angeles FC.

More to follow.