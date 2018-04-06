Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brentford boss Dean Smith has been linked with the vacant West Brom job

Brentford are likely to be without winger Florian Jozefzoon, who picked up an ankle injury in their win on Monday.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod missed the game at Bristol City, but could be in contention after returning to training.

Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol should be fit despite going off in their draw with Millwall, although captain Cole Skuse is a doubt with a head injury.

Teenage striker Ben Folami is likely to feature, but midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is out for the season.

SAM's prediction Home win 64% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts