Brentford v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford are likely to be without winger Florian Jozefzoon, who picked up an ankle injury in their win on Monday.
Midfielder Lewis Macleod missed the game at Bristol City, but could be in contention after returning to training.
Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol should be fit despite going off in their draw with Millwall, although captain Cole Skuse is a doubt with a head injury.
Teenage striker Ben Folami is likely to feature, but midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is out for the season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 64%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford have won one of their last six matches against Ipswich at Griffin Park (D2 L3) in all competitions, although that victory came last season in the Championship.
- The Tractor Boys have never completed a league double over the Bees in the five previous seasons in which they have met.
- No player has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Ipswich's Martyn Waghorn (22 - 14 goals, 8 assists).
- Neal Maupay has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Championship this season (6).
- Brentford have won just one of their last six league games at Griffin Park (D3 L2), this after winning the previous three in a row.
- Ipswich have failed to win any of their last five games in the Championship (D2 L3), failing to score in four of those matches.