Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

Bradley Johnson has not scored in 18 appearances for the Rams since his goal in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on October 21

Derby could still be without midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has a foot injury and missed Monday's win at Preston.

Captain Richard Keogh was dropped for that game and boss Gary Rowett may keep faith with his replacement Alex Pearce.

Bolton midfielder Jan Kitchhoff is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the home defeat by Birmingham.

His likely replacement Karl Henry also has a hamstring problem but may be fit, while Darren Pratley is close to a return after injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 67% Draw 21% Away win 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts