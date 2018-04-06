Derby County v Bolton Wanderers
Derby could still be without midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has a foot injury and missed Monday's win at Preston.
Captain Richard Keogh was dropped for that game and boss Gary Rowett may keep faith with his replacement Alex Pearce.
Bolton midfielder Jan Kitchhoff is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the home defeat by Birmingham.
His likely replacement Karl Henry also has a hamstring problem but may be fit, while Darren Pratley is close to a return after injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 67%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 12%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby are unbeaten in 12 home league matches against Bolton (W8 D4) since a 2-0 defeat in September 1981.
- The Trotters are winless in their last eight league games against the Rams (D4 L4) and have lost four of the last five.
- Derby have won 65 points so far this season, more than in each of the last two campaigns after 39 games (56 in 2016-17 and 64 in 2015-16).
- Bolton have won fewer points away from home this season than any other Championship team (11 points). They are winless in each of their last seven away trips (D3 L4).
- The Rams are winless in four home games, losing each of the last two. They last suffered three consecutive league defeats at Pride Park in September 2016.
- Despite leaving the club in January, striker Gary Madine (10) has still scored twice as many goals as any other Bolton player this season. However, Adam Le Fondre has scored four of Bolton's last seven league goals.