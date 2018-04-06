Championship
Derby15:00Bolton
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

Bradley Johnson in action for Derby County
Bradley Johnson has not scored in 18 appearances for the Rams since his goal in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on October 21
Derby could still be without midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has a foot injury and missed Monday's win at Preston.

Captain Richard Keogh was dropped for that game and boss Gary Rowett may keep faith with his replacement Alex Pearce.

Bolton midfielder Jan Kitchhoff is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the home defeat by Birmingham.

His likely replacement Karl Henry also has a hamstring problem but may be fit, while Darren Pratley is close to a return after injury.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in 12 home league matches against Bolton (W8 D4) since a 2-0 defeat in September 1981.
  • The Trotters are winless in their last eight league games against the Rams (D4 L4) and have lost four of the last five.
  • Derby have won 65 points so far this season, more than in each of the last two campaigns after 39 games (56 in 2016-17 and 64 in 2015-16).
  • Bolton have won fewer points away from home this season than any other Championship team (11 points). They are winless in each of their last seven away trips (D3 L4).
  • The Rams are winless in four home games, losing each of the last two. They last suffered three consecutive league defeats at Pride Park in September 2016.
  • Despite leaving the club in January, striker Gary Madine (10) has still scored twice as many goals as any other Bolton player this season. However, Adam Le Fondre has scored four of Bolton's last seven league goals.

Saturday 7th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
