Championship
Birmingham15:00Burton
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Che Adams
Che Adams signed a new five-year contract with Birmingham in September
Birmingham City's Che Adams begins a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Fellow striker Sam Gallagher (calf) and midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) are both doubts.

Burton winger Lloyd Dyer is a doubt after picking up a knock in the home draw against Middlesbrough.

Lucas Akins (hamstring) is nearing a return and will also be assessed, as will Darren Bent and Jacob Davenport.

Match facts

  • Birmingham beat Burton at St Andrew's earlier this season, winning 1-0 in the FA Cup.
  • The Brewers have a 100% Championship record against the Blues, winning all three of their league meetings.
  • No Championship side is currently enjoying a longer winning run than the Blues (3) - they last won four consecutively in league competition back in October 2015.
  • Burton are on the current longest winless run in the division, going seven games without a victory (D2 L5).
  • Both of Garry Monk's two previous home Championship meetings with Burton have ended in 2-0 wins, with Leeds in October 2016 and Middlesbrough in August 2017.
  • Lloyd Dyer has scored a goal in all three of his league appearances against Birmingham for the Brewers.

Saturday 7th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

