Championship
Millwall15:00Bristol City
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bristol City

George Saville in action for Millwall
Northern Ireland's George Saville has scored three goals in his last five Millwall appearances
Millwall boss Neil Harris could stick with the side that has guided them to a 14-game unbeaten run.

The Lions have been unchanged in eight of their last nine games, but the likes of Aiden O'Brien, Tom Elliott, Fred Onyedinma, Tim Cahill and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all available.

Bristol Coty boss Lee Johnson could bring Callum O'Dowda and Matty Taylor.

Taylor is back after a hernia problem, while O'Dowda had an injection in his ankle and is still to be passed fit.

Home win 46%Draw 28%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This will be the first meeting between the sides at the Den since New Year's Day 2013, a 2-1 victory for Millwall.
  • The Robins have not lost back-to-back league visits to Millwall since November 1981.
  • Only Fulham (18) are on a current longer unbeaten run in the Championship than Millwall (14). This is their longest run, exclusively in the second tier, since a 15-match streak ending in October 1971.
  • Bristol City have won just two of their last 11 league games (D5 L4), and have not won away from home in the league since beating Sheffield United in December.
  • Steve Morison has assisted Lee Gregory five times so far this season, the most by one player to another in the Championship.
  • No Bristol City player has created more chances (53) or provided more assists (8) this season than Jamie Paterson.

Saturday 7th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
