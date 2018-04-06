Millwall v Bristol City

Northern Ireland's George Saville has scored three goals in his last five Millwall appearances

Millwall boss Neil Harris could stick with the side that has guided them to a 14-game unbeaten run.

The Lions have been unchanged in eight of their last nine games, but the likes of Aiden O'Brien, Tom Elliott, Fred Onyedinma, Tim Cahill and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all available.

Bristol Coty boss Lee Johnson could bring Callum O'Dowda and Matty Taylor.

Taylor is back after a hernia problem, while O'Dowda had an injection in his ankle and is still to be passed fit.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 28% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts