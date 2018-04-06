Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will be hoping to start against his former club after scoring from the bench in the draw at Burton.
Full-back Fabio is fit again after a thigh injury and played for the under-23 side in midweek.
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is also facing his old side and makes his first return to the Riverside.
Kieran Dowell may be back after injury but fellow midfielder David Vaughan and striker Daryl Murphy are out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 63%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 15%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Eight of the past 12 league meetings between these sides at Middlesbrough have ended as draws (three Middlesbrough wins, one Forest win).
- Forest's last league double over Middlesbrough came in 1992-93 in the Premier League.
- Rudy Gestede has scored seven goals in his past six league matches against Forest - four of those came as a substitute.
- Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals from corners this season than any other Championship team (10).
- Tony Pulis has not faced Forest since New Year's Day 2005, when his Stoke side lost 1-0 at the City Ground in a Championship match.
- Middlesbrough have had 18 different players score for them this season - no Championship side has had more.