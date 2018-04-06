Reading v Preston North End

Tyler Blackett will hope to recover from a knock to feature for Reading against Preston

Reading striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and defender Omar Richards are pushing for a return to action against Preston.

Defender Tyler Blackett is also hoping to feature after picking up a knock against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Preston boss Alex Neil could mix up selection in a bid to fire his side back to winning ways following two straight defeats.

Alan Browne is expected to continue despite missing a penalty in the home loss to Derby on Monday.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We can't necessarily control what the opposition do and how they approach the game tactically, what I can control are the things from my own team.

"We're focusing on that and we know that if we're playing Preston, Aston Villa or Fulham that all games in the Championship are big tests, both home and away.

"So we'll pay Preston a huge amount of respect but we know if we get our performance right, a positive result should follow."

Preston manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I think the margins are really fine in terms of what we're working with.

"In the past two matches, we've created the first and best chance in the game and if that goes in, it changes the course of the match.

"It's a case of keeping focused and keeping the belief in what we're doing. The way we've played and how we've gone about it is down to our work-rate that's got us in the situation we're in.

"A couple of set-backs and everyone wants to start making wholesale changes. When the big opportunities do come along, we need to make sure we're on the end of them."

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 29% Away win 41%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts