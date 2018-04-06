Barnsley v Sheffield United
Adam Davies will continue in goal for Barnsley after Nick Townsend was ruled out for the season with a broken bone in his hand following a training ground altercation with a teammate.
Barnsley boss Jose Morais could choose from an unchanged squad as he has no new injury concerns.
Mark Duffy could return to Sheffield United's midfield after missing the last two games with a groin strain.
Simon Moore will stay in goal in place of the suspended Jamal Blackman.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 32%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Barnsley have only picked up one win in their last eight home league matches against the Blades (D4 L3).
- Sheffield United have not visited Oakwell in a Championship fixture since December 2010, losing 1-0 to a goal from Hugo Colace.
- Barnsley have won just one of their last 13 league games (D5 L7), keeping just two clean sheets in this run.
- The Blades are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against sides from South Yorkshire (W7 D3).
- Oliver McBurnie has scored six of Barnsley's last 10 league goals, although the on-loan Swansea striker has not found the net since 13 February.
- Leon Clarke, who scored last time out against Cardiff, has netted 16 league goals this season, only in 2012-13 (19) has he registered more in a single campaign.