Norwich City v Aston Villa
Norwich City have no new injury worries against Aston Villa but forward Marley Watkins misses out through illness.
Moritz Leitner could be on the bench after injury but Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez remain sidelined.
Villa boss Steve Bruce may opt to make changes despite Tuesday night's comfortable 3-0 home win over Reading.
Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and midfielder Glenn Whelan (calf) are both in contention after making their return from the bench in midweek.
Villa's first win in four games kept Bruce's side in fourth, eight points clear of Derby and two points behind third-placed Fulham.
Conor Hourihane's 10th league goal of the season in the win over Reading made him the first Villa central midfielder to reach double figures in a season since David Platt.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have won each of their last two home league matches against Villa without conceding a goal, winning 2-0 in 2015-16 and 1-0 last season.
- Villa have won seven of their last nine matches against Norwich in all competitions, including a 4-2 home win back in late August, when Conor Hourihane's hat-trick earned their first league win of the season.
- Norwich's James Maddison has created more goalscoring chances than any other Championship player this season (103), of which seven have resulted in goals.
- After going on a seven-match unbeaten run, the Canaries have lost three of their last five league games.
- Former Norwich centre-half Steve Bruce has ended up on the losing side in each of his last five league trips to Carrow Road, since winning 1-0 with Birmingham in March 2002.