Championship
Norwich12:30Aston Villa
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Marley Watkins (left) challenges for the ball with an opponent
Marley Watkins (left) featured for Wales in the China Cup last month
Norwich City have no new injury worries against Aston Villa but forward Marley Watkins misses out through illness.

Moritz Leitner could be on the bench after injury but Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez remain sidelined.

Villa boss Steve Bruce may opt to make changes despite Tuesday night's comfortable 3-0 home win over Reading.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and midfielder Glenn Whelan (calf) are both in contention after making their return from the bench in midweek.

Villa's first win in four games kept Bruce's side in fourth, eight points clear of Derby and two points behind third-placed Fulham.

Conor Hourihane's 10th league goal of the season in the win over Reading made him the first Villa central midfielder to reach double figures in a season since David Platt.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won each of their last two home league matches against Villa without conceding a goal, winning 2-0 in 2015-16 and 1-0 last season.
  • Villa have won seven of their last nine matches against Norwich in all competitions, including a 4-2 home win back in late August, when Conor Hourihane's hat-trick earned their first league win of the season.
  • Norwich's James Maddison has created more goalscoring chances than any other Championship player this season (103), of which seven have resulted in goals.
  • After going on a seven-match unbeaten run, the Canaries have lost three of their last five league games.
  • Former Norwich centre-half Steve Bruce has ended up on the losing side in each of his last five league trips to Carrow Road, since winning 1-0 with Birmingham in March 2002.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
