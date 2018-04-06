Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
Sheffield Wednesday defenders Joost van Aken and Morgan Fox have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be included in the squad but remains unable to start.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a full squad to choose from as his side attempt to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 19 games.
Full-back Ryan Sessegnon returned to the starting line-up for Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Leeds.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 20%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 55%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- None of the 33 league meetings between these teams at Hillsborough have ended goalless, with both teams finding the net in each of the last six.
- Fulham's 2-1 win at Hillsborough on the final day of last season is their only win in their last seven meetings in all competitions (D2 L4).
- Fulham's 2-0 win over Leeds in midweek extended their club record unbeaten run in league competition to 18 games (W14 D4).
- Atdhe Nuhiu has scored five goals in his last three league appearances, as many as in his previous 85 games combined.
- The Owls have won their last three games, their longest run in league competition since a six-match streak ending in April 2017.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in his last eight Championship matches for Fulham.