Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has scored five goals in his last three appearances

Sheffield Wednesday defenders Joost van Aken and Morgan Fox have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be included in the squad but remains unable to start.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a full squad to choose from as his side attempt to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 19 games.

Full-back Ryan Sessegnon returned to the starting line-up for Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Leeds.

SAM's prediction Home win 20% Draw 25% Away win 55%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

