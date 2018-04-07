Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|39
|24
|10
|5
|74
|36
|38
|82
|2
|Shrewsbury
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|22
|81
|3
|Wigan
|38
|24
|8
|6
|72
|25
|47
|80
|4
|Rotherham
|40
|20
|6
|14
|65
|49
|16
|66
|5
|Peterborough
|40
|16
|13
|11
|63
|49
|14
|61
|6
|Charlton
|39
|17
|10
|12
|53
|47
|6
|61
|7
|Portsmouth
|40
|19
|4
|17
|51
|48
|3
|61
|8
|Scunthorpe
|40
|15
|15
|10
|57
|48
|9
|60
|9
|Plymouth
|39
|17
|9
|13
|51
|47
|4
|60
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|16
|6
|18
|56
|60
|-4
|54
|11
|Bradford
|38
|16
|5
|17
|49
|56
|-7
|53
|12
|Southend
|40
|14
|11
|15
|49
|59
|-10
|53
|13
|Fleetwood
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|57
|-4
|51
|14
|Doncaster
|38
|12
|13
|13
|47
|45
|2
|49
|15
|Gillingham
|39
|12
|13
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|49
|16
|Blackpool
|40
|11
|14
|15
|46
|52
|-6
|47
|17
|Oxford Utd
|39
|12
|10
|17
|55
|61
|-6
|46
|18
|Walsall
|39
|11
|11
|17
|47
|58
|-11
|44
|19
|Oldham
|38
|11
|10
|17
|52
|66
|-14
|43
|20
|Wimbledon
|39
|11
|9
|19
|37
|50
|-13
|42
|21
|MK Dons
|40
|10
|12
|18
|40
|54
|-14
|42
|22
|Rochdale
|38
|9
|14
|15
|40
|46
|-6
|41
|23
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|36
|69
|-33
|40
|24
|Bury
|40
|7
|9
|24
|32
|61
|-29
|30
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.