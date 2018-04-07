League One
Wimbledon15:00Scunthorpe
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Scunthorpe United

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn392410574363882
2Shrewsbury40249755332281
3Wigan38248672254780
4Rotherham402061465491666
5Peterborough4016131163491461
6Charlton391710125347661
7Portsmouth40194175148361
8Scunthorpe401515105748960
9Plymouth39179135147460
10Bristol Rovers40166185660-454
11Bradford38165174956-753
12Southend401411154959-1053
13Fleetwood40149175357-451
14Doncaster381213134745249
15Gillingham391213144347-449
16Blackpool401114154652-647
17Oxford Utd391210175561-646
18Walsall391111174758-1144
19Oldham381110175266-1443
20Wimbledon39119193750-1342
21MK Dons401012184054-1442
22Rochdale38914154046-641
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4079243261-2930
