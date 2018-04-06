League Two
Newport15:00Stevenage
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Stevenage

Paul Hayes
Striker Paul Hayes joined Newport after being offered a contract in an online exchange with Newport boss Michael Flynn

Newport striker Shawn McCoulsky misses out after a pericarditis diagnosis.

Fellow forward Paul Hayes is doubtful with a calf problem but Robbie Willmott could return from a knee issue, though skipper Joss Labadie remains sidelined.

Stevenage are expected to be without forwards Dean Bowditch and Mark McKee.

Boss Dino Maamria has no new injury concerns as he makes his return to Rodney Parade where he served as Newport County's assistant manager last season during Graham Westley's tenure.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th April 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00StevenageStevenage
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00LutonLuton Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington39255966402680
2Luton412211884434177
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter40216135445969
5Notts County4118131061431867
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry401981350381265
8Mansfield401615957431463
9Swindon40195166160162
10Colchester411613125145661
11Carlisle411612135750760
12Newport391315114950-154
13Crawley41159175158-754
14Cambridge401412144252-1054
15Cheltenham411212175960-148
16Stevenage401212165457-348
17Yeovil38129175359-645
18Crewe41135235267-1544
19Port Vale411013184557-1243
20Morecambe39915153848-1042
21Forest Green40117224869-2140
22Grimsby41911213363-3038
23Chesterfield3897224168-2734
24Barnet4189243763-2633
View full League Two table

