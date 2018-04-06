Newport County v Stevenage

Striker Paul Hayes joined Newport after being offered a contract in an online exchange with Newport boss Michael Flynn

Newport striker Shawn McCoulsky misses out after a pericarditis diagnosis.

Fellow forward Paul Hayes is doubtful with a calf problem but Robbie Willmott could return from a knee issue, though skipper Joss Labadie remains sidelined.

Stevenage are expected to be without forwards Dean Bowditch and Mark McKee.

Boss Dino Maamria has no new injury concerns as he makes his return to Rodney Parade where he served as Newport County's assistant manager last season during Graham Westley's tenure.