Swindon Town v Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|39
|25
|5
|9
|66
|40
|26
|80
|2
|Luton
|41
|22
|11
|8
|84
|43
|41
|77
|3
|Wycombe
|41
|21
|11
|9
|75
|55
|20
|74
|4
|Exeter
|40
|21
|6
|13
|54
|45
|9
|69
|5
|Notts County
|41
|18
|13
|10
|61
|43
|18
|67
|6
|Lincoln City
|40
|18
|13
|9
|57
|42
|15
|67
|7
|Coventry
|40
|19
|8
|13
|50
|38
|12
|65
|8
|Mansfield
|40
|16
|15
|9
|57
|43
|14
|63
|9
|Swindon
|40
|19
|5
|16
|61
|60
|1
|62
|10
|Colchester
|41
|16
|13
|12
|51
|45
|6
|61
|11
|Carlisle
|41
|16
|12
|13
|57
|50
|7
|60
|12
|Newport
|39
|13
|15
|11
|49
|50
|-1
|54
|13
|Crawley
|41
|15
|9
|17
|51
|58
|-7
|54
|14
|Cambridge
|40
|14
|12
|14
|42
|52
|-10
|54
|15
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|12
|17
|59
|60
|-1
|48
|16
|Stevenage
|40
|12
|12
|16
|54
|57
|-3
|48
|17
|Yeovil
|38
|12
|9
|17
|53
|59
|-6
|45
|18
|Crewe
|41
|13
|5
|23
|52
|67
|-15
|44
|19
|Port Vale
|41
|10
|13
|18
|45
|57
|-12
|43
|20
|Morecambe
|39
|9
|15
|15
|38
|48
|-10
|42
|21
|Forest Green
|40
|11
|7
|22
|48
|69
|-21
|40
|22
|Grimsby
|41
|9
|11
|21
|33
|63
|-30
|38
|23
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|7
|22
|41
|68
|-27
|34
|24
|Barnet
|41
|8
|9
|24
|37
|63
|-26
|33
