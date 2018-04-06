Ross County v Hibernian

Hibs beat County in Dingwall in September

Ross County captain Andrew Davies serves the second game of his two-match ban in Saturday's Premiership meeting with Hibernian.

Jason Naismith is recovering from a knock while Greg Tansey and Sean Kelly remain absent.

Hibs' Brandon Barker and David Gray are expected to miss out with the pair continuing their recovery from injury.

Ross Laidlaw remains out but Marvin Bartley and Martin Boyle should be fit and John McGinn returns from a ban.

County moved off the bottom of the table on goal difference by beating Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have lost both league meetings with Hibernian so far this season - they have never suffered three straight defeats in the Scottish Premiership against Hibs.

There has never been a draw between these two sides at Victoria Park in the top fight, with County winning three and Hibs two of their previous five encounters.

The Staggies are looking to secure back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Hibs have scored in a league-high 29 different Premiership games this term.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Ross County defender Liam Fontaine: "Tuesday's win has shown we're up for the fight.

"A lot of people were ready to write us off earlier on in the season when we were a little bit adrift but we have managed to get ourselves back within touching distance and now we're off the bottom of the table.

"Psychologically that can be massive for not only the team but also the individuals and even the fans as well.

"It's great for us to achieve that but we've still got a lot of football to play and we've not done anything yet.

"I know Hibs very well from my time there. They are a great team, a great set-up. Right now they're a side who are very creative and very free-flowing, so it will be a tough ask for us.

"We just have to stand up to it again. We're fighting for our status in this league and that can sometimes work in your favour."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I think there is certainly better variation in the way we are playing and our attacking form.

"[Florian Kamberi] has been pivotal in that, he and Jamie [Maclaren] have formed a very good partnership and of course Scotty [Allan] brings that something a little bit different.

"Not only his quality going forward but his infectious personality and what he brings to the dressing room as well as on the pitch."