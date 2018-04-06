Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Stoke, netting eight goals in total

TEAM NEWS

Stoke City defender Kurt Zouma is back in training following a knee injury and may return to the squad.

Mame Biram Diouf and Eric Choupo-Moting will also be assessed, while Charlie Adam serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Harry Kane could be in line for a return to Tottenham's starting line-up after making his comeback from an ankle problem as a substitute last weekend.

Harry Winks is still missing with an ankle issue of his own.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Things look bleak for Stoke. Even their most ardent fan is finding it difficult to plot an escape route and the odds of it starting in this game are bordering on ridiculous.

"Tottenham have not only beaten Stoke in their last four meetings, they have annihilated them scoring 17 (seventeen!) goals along the way.

"Current form offers no crumb of comfort for Paul Lambert's men either. While they've lost their last three, Spurs have won their last five.

"Bucking such significant trends will take some doing and come the final whistle I expect an end to Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League to have edged a little closer."

Twitter: @martfisher1

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "Over the course of a season you're not going to get to Man City's levels, but in any given game you can win and Saturday is no different.

"I know I'm up against a good side with a great manager behind them, but it's a game we can win. Even against Man City we had a reasonable game and never got really cut open. We never got downbeat after the game.

"And the Arsenal game showed me we can handle the big occasion, so that's not a problem."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We're playing for three points, the same as against Chelsea.

"In the end, football doesn't exist in past, only in present and if you don't prepare to compete again, you can struggle. That's why we must be ready to match them with the same motivation and hunger.

"Three points will be massive for them but us too because to finish in the top four is a massive objective for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big game for Stoke, who have lost their past three matches and are stuck in the bottom three. At the risk of repeating myself every time I speak about the Potters, I don't know who is going to score the goals they need.

Kane will be even closer to full fitness after another week of training and it is safe to say that goals are something that this Spurs team does not lack.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Russell Howard

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games against Stoke by a four-goal margin - a top-flight record.

No side has won more Premier League away games at the Bet365 Stadium than Tottenham (six, level with Chelsea).

Stoke City

Stoke have conceded 61 Premier League goals this season - the highest figure in the division and the most they've shipped in a single campaign since promotion in 2008.

Paul Lambert has won just one of his nine Premier League games in charge of Stoke (D4, L4), with his solitary victory coming in his opening game against Huddersfield.

Lambert has lost all four of his Premier League home games against Spurs (one with Norwich and three with Aston Villa).

Peter Crouch has scored 12 Premier League goals against sides he has previously played for in the competition - only Nicolas Anelka has more (18).

However, Crouch is yet to score in eight games against Spurs since leaving in 2011.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (13 games, including 10 wins), and they are the only side yet to lose a top-flight match in 2018.

They have won five consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

This is Spurs' fourth consecutive away game in all competitions. In each of the previous three a different player has scored twice (Song Heung-min against Bournemouth, Christian Eriksen versus Swansea and Dele Alli at Chelsea).

Harry Kane has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against Stoke, netting eight goals in total.

Hugo Lloris is set to become the 11th player to make 200 Premier League appearances for Spurs. He would be the second goalkeeper to reach this landmark for the club, after Ian Walker.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 9% Probability of away win: 75%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.