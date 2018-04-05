Everton v Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's 29 league goals have been worth 15 points to Liverpool this season

Idrissa Gueye is doubtful for Everton after missing last week's defeat by Manchester City with a muscle tear.

Ashley Williams is back from a ban but Eliaquim Mangala, James McCarthy, Mason Holgate and Gylfi Sigurdsson remain injured.

Liverpool will check on the fitness of Mohamed Salah after he suffered a muscle problem against Manchester City.

Emre Can is also a doubt, while Joel Matip, Adam Lallana, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan are all injured.

Steve Bower: "Liverpool couldn't be in better spirits as they head across the city looking to maintain their longest ever unbeaten run in the Merseyside derby. The confidence they will take from the midweek Champions League result and performance against Manchester City will be priceless.

"Everton, fresh from their own football lesson against Pep Guardiola's team, will hope Liverpool's physical exertions will help their cause.

"Jurgen Klopp remained calm after another win over the Premier League leaders and knows his team face another examination before their minds can turn to completing the job at the Etihad next week.

"Everton fans haven't had the derby bragging rights for almost eight and a half years, and every Blues player will have to be on top of their game for that wait to end."

Everton have won only one of their last 22 league meetings with Liverpool (D10, L11), and are winless in 14 encounters since a 2-0 victory in October 2010.

In all competitions Liverpool are unbeaten in 16 games against Everton (W8, D8) - their longest ever run without defeat against their Merseyside neighbours.

There have been 21 red cards in Premier League meetings between these sides, the most of any fixture in the competition.

Everton have been shown 14 of those red cards, also the most for one side against another in the Premier League.

Seven of Everton's last eight Premier League defeats at Goodison Park have been against 'big six' sides, with the exception being Burnley's 1-0 win there in October.

No Everton player has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions this season than Dominic Calvert-Lewin (eight goals and six assists) - level with Wayne Rooney.

Cenk Tosun has scored four goals in his last four games for the Toffees.

Defeat would see Sam Allardyce become only the second manager to lose 200 Premier League matches (after Harry Redknapp, who has been beaten 238 times in the competition).

If Liverpool win it will be the first time since the 1989-90 season that the club have recorded 10 or more away league victories in consecutive top-flight seasons.

They have lost just twice in their last 11 away Premier League games (W8, D1).

Mohamed Salah has scored 29 Premier League goals so far this season - one more will see him become the first African to hit 30 in a single campaign.

Salah's goals have earned his team 15 Premier League points - the highest tally in the top flight this season.

Sadio Mane has scored on both of his last two visits to Goodison Park in the Premier League - with Southampton in April 2016 and in this exact fixture last term.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 17% Probability of away win: 61%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.