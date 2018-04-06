West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Salomon Rondon has scored each of West Brom's last four home goals against Swansea in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Brom's Gareth Barry is likely to miss the remainder of the season as he requires minor knee surgery.

Nacer Chadli will be monitored after returning to training following a thigh injury, but James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge are still out.

Swansea have midfielder Sam Clucas available again after he recovered from a knee problem.

Jordan Ayew completes his three-match ban, while Renato Sanches and Angel Rangel remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "It's been a season of discord and disharmony at the Hawthorns, but West Bromwich Albion will drop into the Championship with all supporters firmly behind their new caretaker boss.

"Darren Moore, a universally popular man amongst Baggies fans, takes charge with relegation all but confirmed.

"Swansea looked odds on to go down when they appointed Carlos Carvalhal just after Christmas.

"The Portuguese manager has recorded five victories in his 11 Premier League matches in charge to take the Swans out of the bottom three. Another win this Saturday will increase their hopes of staying up come the end of the season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "We cannot talk about the future when trying to save the team. There are a lot of things on the table if you stay up or do not.

"It is our focus to stay up. After we achieve that, we will talk, no problem. I am happy here, there is no problem. I like the players, the chairman, the owners, the fans. I like the fans, I think they like me, so it is no problem."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I do not see the Baggies staying up now but, with Darren Moore in charge, I think they will go and win this game. The fans will be behind him, that is for sure, and there should be a reaction from the players too.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won their last two Premier League games against West Brom, and are looking to secure their first league double against them since 2011-12.

The Swans have have won eight of 13 Premier League games against West Brom (D1, L4), more victories than against any other opponent.

This game brings together the division's joint-lowest scorers. Both have netted 25 times (as have Huddersfield).

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have lost their last eight league games, conceding 20 goals in total in that run.

They Baggies have been beaten in their last four Premier League games at The Hawthorns. The last time they lost five consecutive home games in the top flight was in 2004.

Baggies' caretaker Darren Moore failed to win any of his last 31 Premier League games as a player (all with Derby in 2007-08). His last victory in the competition came in his final game for the Baggies in January 2006, a 1-0 win at Wigan in which he was also sent off.

Though born in Birmingham, Moore was capped by Jamaica, and will become the first Jamaican to take charge of a Premier League game. He will be the 23rd different nationality to oversee a match in the division.

Salomon Rondon has scored each of West Brom's last four home goals against Swansea in the Premier League, including a hat-trick of headers in this exact fixture last season.

Swansea City

Swansea are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since Paul Clement's final two games in charge in December.

The Swans have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League matches against the team starting the day bottom of the table (W5, D4), with the sole defeat a 2-0 loss to Leicester in April 2015.

They are winless in their last five Premier League away games (D3, L2).

Tammy Abraham has scored in only one of his 19 club appearances since he made his England debut in November. He netted twice in February's 8-1 win against fourth tier Notts County in an FA Cup replay.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.