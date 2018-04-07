National League
Dover15:00Torquay
Venue: Crabble

Dover Athletic v Torquay United

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Fylde4118111276522465
8Dover4117131154371764
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow39914164453-941
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

Top Stories