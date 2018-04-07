Guiseley v Maidstone United
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|41
|24
|9
|8
|58
|43
|15
|81
|2
|Sutton United
|40
|21
|9
|10
|60
|45
|15
|72
|3
|Boreham Wood
|41
|18
|15
|8
|54
|37
|17
|69
|4
|Wrexham
|41
|17
|17
|7
|47
|32
|15
|68
|5
|Aldershot
|41
|18
|14
|9
|60
|47
|13
|68
|6
|Tranmere
|39
|19
|10
|10
|65
|40
|25
|67
|7
|Fylde
|41
|18
|11
|12
|76
|52
|24
|65
|8
|Dover
|41
|17
|13
|11
|54
|37
|17
|64
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|39
|15
|15
|9
|51
|44
|7
|60
|10
|Bromley
|39
|16
|11
|12
|63
|47
|16
|59
|11
|Dag & Red
|40
|16
|10
|14
|59
|52
|7
|58
|12
|Eastleigh
|40
|12
|16
|12
|58
|62
|-4
|52
|13
|Leyton Orient
|40
|13
|11
|16
|49
|51
|-2
|50
|14
|Gateshead
|38
|11
|16
|11
|51
|40
|11
|49
|15
|Maidenhead United
|39
|12
|13
|14
|52
|58
|-6
|49
|16
|Hartlepool
|41
|12
|12
|17
|48
|59
|-11
|48
|17
|Halifax
|40
|11
|14
|15
|42
|51
|-9
|47
|18
|Maidstone United
|41
|11
|13
|17
|48
|62
|-14
|46
|19
|Woking
|41
|12
|8
|21
|50
|68
|-18
|44
|20
|Barrow
|39
|9
|14
|16
|44
|53
|-9
|41
|21
|Solihull Moors
|40
|10
|11
|19
|40
|53
|-13
|41
|22
|Torquay
|40
|9
|10
|21
|38
|63
|-25
|37
|23
|Chester
|41
|6
|13
|22
|34
|67
|-33
|31
|24
|Guiseley
|39
|6
|11
|22
|34
|72
|-38
|29
