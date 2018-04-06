Eastleigh v Wrexham

Wrexham will be without suspended Kevin Roberts following his sending off in the damaging 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood that saw the visitors leapfrog them.

Wrexham boss Andy Davies has no new injury concerns as he looks to get back on track following the loss of a record that saw them go 17-games undefeated.

Left-back Michael Green has returned for Eastleigh after a lengthy spell out following an ankle operation.

Chris Zebroski has scored two in his last three for the hosts.