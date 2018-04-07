Foul by Liam Dick (Dumbarton).
Dumbarton v Dundee United
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22Dick
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlin
- 10Walsh
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 25Stirling
- 21Handling
- 7Gallagher
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 3Scobbie
- 2Murdoch
- 12Stanton
- 16FloodBooked at 5mins
- 28Smith
- 8McDonald
- 11King
- 7McMullan
Substitutes
- 9Mikkelsen
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 17Robson
- 24Gillespie
- 32Mason
- 41Donaldson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Calum Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Hand ball by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Dundee United 0. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Willo Flood (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Liam Dick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.