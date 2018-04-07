Scottish Championship
Dumbarton1Dundee Utd0

Dumbarton v Dundee United

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 22Dick
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Walsh
  • 14Hutton
  • 8Wilson
  • 25Stirling
  • 21Handling
  • 7Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 9Stewart
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 29Ralston
  • 91Mohsni
  • 3Scobbie
  • 2Murdoch
  • 12Stanton
  • 16FloodBooked at 5mins
  • 28Smith
  • 8McDonald
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan

Substitutes

  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 15Slater
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 32Mason
  • 41Donaldson
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Liam Dick (Dumbarton).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Calum Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton).

Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Hand ball by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Foul by Tom Walsh (Dumbarton).

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Dundee United 0. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh.

Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Willo Flood (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Liam Dick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321510750331755
3Dunfermline331410949321752
4Morton321311842291350
5Dundee Utd31147104137449
6Queen of Sth331110125051-143
7Inverness CT30118113934541
8Falkirk31911113643-738
9Dumbarton3179152043-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

