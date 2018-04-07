Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Livingston v Greenock Morton
-
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 5Buchanan
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 24Thompson
- 3Longridge
- 9Hardie
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 5Lamie
- 12Tidser
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 17Russell
- 18Baird
- 20Brennan
- 23Fraser
- 25Ross
- 26Iredale
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Morton 1. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Gasparotto.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
