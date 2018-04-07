Scottish Championship
Livingston0Morton1

Livingston v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 24Thompson
  • 3Longridge
  • 9Hardie
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 7Mullin
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Frizzell
  • 20Maley

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 5Lamie
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 17Russell
  • 18Baird
  • 20Brennan
  • 23Fraser
  • 25Ross
  • 26Iredale
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 0, Morton 1. Thomas O'Ware (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luca Gasparotto.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Jordan Thompson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).

Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321510750331755
3Dunfermline331410949321752
4Morton321311842291350
5Dundee Utd31147104137449
6Queen of Sth331110125051-143
7Inverness CT30118113934541
8Falkirk31911113643-738
9Dumbarton3179152043-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
