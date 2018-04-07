Scottish Championship
Brechin0St Mirren1

Brechin City v St Mirren

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 29Smith
  • 4Fusco
  • 3Dyer
  • 6Dale
  • 8Graham
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Sinclair
  • 18OrsiBooked at 20mins
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 11Watt
  • 14Lynas
  • 16Morrison
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Mackin
  • 26Costello

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Smith
  • 18Flynn
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 9Sutton
  • 15Baird
  • 16McShane
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 29Hippolyte
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren).

Attempt saved. Harry Davis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Finn Graham.

Attempt saved. Harry Davis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Booking

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Eckersley.

Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321511651331856
3Dunfermline331410949321752
4Dundee Utd31147104137449
5Morton321212842301248
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT30118114034641
8Falkirk31911113643-738
9Dumbarton3179152043-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

