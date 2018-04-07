First Half ends, Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1.
Brechin City v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 29Smith
- 4Fusco
- 3Dyer
- 6Dale
- 8Graham
- 7Tapping
- 21Sinclair
- 18OrsiBooked at 20mins
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 11Watt
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 22Mackin
- 26Costello
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 10Morgan
- 11Smith
- 18Flynn
- 27Mullen
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Harry Davis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Finn Graham.
Attempt saved. Harry Davis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Booking
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Eckersley.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.