Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Inverness CT1

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 14mins
  • 6Cameron
  • 3Marshall
  • 21Carmichael
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 16Todd
  • 12Thomson
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Lyle
  • 10Thomas
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 24Mercer
  • 25Dykes
  • 34Lyle

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 5Warren
  • 3Tremarco
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 24Trafford
  • 14Oakley
  • 8Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 1. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Vigurs.

Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Cameron (Queen of the South).

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321510750331755
3Dunfermline331410949321752
4Morton321311842291350
5Dundee Utd31147104137449
6Queen of Sth331110125051-143
7Inverness CT30118113934541
8Falkirk31911113643-738
9Dumbarton3179152043-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
