Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Queen of the South v Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 4Fordyce
- 5BrownlieBooked at 14mins
- 6Cameron
- 3Marshall
- 21Carmichael
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 16Todd
- 12Thomson
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 9Lyle
- 10Thomas
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 24Mercer
- 25Dykes
- 34Lyle
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 5Warren
- 3Tremarco
- 4Chalmers
- 7Polworth
- 11Vigurs
- 24Trafford
- 14Oakley
- 8Austin
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 1. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Vigurs.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Cameron (Queen of the South).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.