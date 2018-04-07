Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Dunfermline1

Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 10Sibbald
  • 42Robson
  • 43Nelson
  • 45Welsh
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 7Taiwo
  • 16Tumilty
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Aird
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Martin.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Welsh.

Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321510750331755
3Dunfermline331410949321752
4Morton321311842291350
5Dundee Utd31147104137449
6Queen of Sth331110125051-143
7Inverness CT30118113934541
8Falkirk31911113643-738
9Dumbarton3179152043-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

