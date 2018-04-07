Goal! Falkirk 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Martin.
Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 4Muirhead
- 5Grant
- 44Watson
- 3McGhee
- 10Sibbald
- 42Robson
- 43Nelson
- 45Welsh
- 22Jakubiak
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 7Taiwo
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Welsh.
Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.