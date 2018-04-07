Cowdenbeath v Clyde
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|32
|20
|4
|8
|72
|37
|35
|64
|2
|Montrose
|31
|19
|7
|5
|48
|34
|14
|64
|3
|Stirling
|32
|16
|6
|10
|58
|41
|17
|54
|4
|Elgin
|32
|14
|5
|13
|51
|54
|-3
|47
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|30
|13
|6
|11
|46
|39
|7
|45
|6
|Clyde
|32
|12
|9
|11
|46
|45
|1
|45
|7
|Annan Athletic
|32
|9
|11
|12
|38
|36
|2
|38
|8
|Edinburgh City
|32
|7
|8
|17
|33
|52
|-19
|29
|9
|Berwick
|30
|7
|8
|15
|25
|52
|-27
|29
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|31
|3
|10
|18
|22
|49
|-27
|19