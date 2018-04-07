Scottish League Two
Berwick15:00Peterhead
Venue: Shielfield Park

Berwick Rangers v Peterhead

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32204872373564
2Montrose31197548341464
3Stirling321661058411754
4Elgin32145135154-347
5Stenhousemuir30136114639745
6Clyde32129114645145
7Annan Athletic32911123836238
8Edinburgh City3278173352-1929
9Berwick3078152552-2729
10Cowdenbeath31310182249-2719
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories