Scottish Gossip: Scott Sinclair, Celtic, Rangers, Sir Alex Ferguson, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has dismissed reports that he wants to quit the club this summer, insisting he wants to stay at Parkhead for 10-in-a-row. The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to English Premier League sides Bournemouth and Brighton. (Herald)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty, who has been given the job until the summer, says he is remaining focused on the task at hand and is ignoring the increasing speculation about whether he will be handed the position long term. (Herald)

Rangers left-back Declan John, who ended a four-year absence from the Wales side by starring in their two China Cup matches last week, says his national boss Ryan Giggs is desperate to come north of the border to watch an Old Firm match. (Daily Record)

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will go on to become an international star just as David Beckham did. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Sinclair reveals he is not interested in a return to England this summer

And Ferguson says national manager Alex McLeish is right to try to tempt goalkeeper Angus Gunn, son of former Scotland keeper Bryan, to play for Scotland instead of England. (Scottish Sun)

Ferguson also believes McLeish will succeed as national manager - because he will be so keen to avoid being out of work again. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist is the subject of interest from two Australian clubs - Sydney FC and Perth Glory - but no official contact has been made yet. (Herald)

Queen's Park have agreed to sell Hampden "in a bid to avert financial ruin," with talks on a deal to hand over the keys to the SFA set to begin on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton insists Hibs midfielder John McGinn is the natural successor to Scott Brown and that he should be brought to the club this summer. (Daily Record)

Hearts' on-loan forward Steven Naismith is unsure what the future holds for him

Hearts forward Steven Naismith, on loan at Tynecastle from Norwich City, says he has no idea what the Carrow Road club plan to do with him this summer as he refused to commit his future to the Gorgie outfit. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Burley says his old Chelsea team-mate Steve Clarke will be a target for bigger clubs this summer after his remarkable turnaround of Kilmarnock's fortunes. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish tennis star Andy Murray continued his comeback from injury as he shared a social media post about a post-training session ice bath. (Scotsman)

Scottish cyclist Jonny Wale, who has never been part of an elite programme and who has a bipolar disorder, says he will be unhappy if he does not take at least a silver medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Scotsman)