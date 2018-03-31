Motherwell 2-2 Rangers: Players stood up in second half, says Graeme Murty

James Tavernier (right) got Rangers back into the match by winning and scoring a penalty

Rangers boss Graeme Murty said his side responded to his half-time challenge to earn a point away to Motherwell.

The visitors were 2-0 down at the break after a poor first-half showing but came back to draw 2-2 at Fir Park.

"In the second half I didn't change anything tactically or personnel-wise," said Murty after his side stayed second in the Scottish Premiership.

"I challenged them to stand up, take ownership and accountability - and they did that fantastically second half."

And Murty added: "We played some okay stuff in the first half but every time they played the ball forward I was fearful we were going to lose a goal and that can't be right.

"I told the guys that wasn't acceptable and I think it's a measure of the group that they agreed with that - they didn't sulk, they actually stood up in the second half."

Jamie Murphy secured a point for Rangers with a fine strike

Rangers have now gone three Premiership matches without a win but it looked like it would be three defeats on the spin after the first half.

Curtis Main gave Well the lead from the spot after Russell Martin brought down Chris Cadden, before Allan Campbell made it 2-0 with a neat finish.

James Tavernier won and converted a penalty after the break and former Steelmen winger Jamie Murphy earned the Ibrox men a point.

"The players will reflect on a decent second-half performance, but we simply didn't deal with what Motherwell threw at us in the first," Murty added.

"We can't be coming to places and starting at 2-0 [down] as it makes it really difficult for us. We have to be better than that in the first half from the get-go.

"As much as I want to praise the players, part of me wants to go right through them for that first half.

"The defending, fundamentally, was poor for both goals. People in the wrong position, people lunging in and people allowing the referee to make a decision when we shouldn't.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was left frustrated despite their excellent first half

"They're human beings so there will be inconsistencies, you have to accept that, but when we showed in the second half what we are capable of, that's where the frustration comes from."

The result means Well remain in contention for a top-six finish, but manager Stephen Robinson was left disappointed not to take maximum points.

"I'm very disappointed," he said. "I want to create a mentality in the dressing room that we're not happy with just a point from Rangers.

"I've seen the penalty that was given against us. Elliott [Frear] got the ball - but we haven't lost three points because of the referee.

"We started the second half poorly. Against a good side with quality players we got punished for that."