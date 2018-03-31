Premier League results: Manchester United, Liverpool, West Ham

Marko Arnautovic's goals for West Ham helped lift the mood at London Stadium

West Ham thumped Southampton 3-0 to move away from the relegation zone, while Manchester United and Liverpool won to consolidate their top-four places.

Two goals from Marko Arnautovic and a Joao Mario strike put the Hammers up to 14th, five points above the bottom three, and left Saints in 18th.

There was heightened security at London Stadium but no repeat of the multiple pitch invasions and crowd disruptions seen in the loss to Burnley earlier this month.

Liverpool temporarily went second with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, thanks to Mohamed Salah's late strike.

But Manchester United went back above the Reds as Romelu Lukaku's 100th Premier League goal led the way for a 2-0 victory over Swansea.

Manchester City can restore their 16-point lead at the top if they beat Everton at 17:30 BST.

Bottom side West Brom set a Premier League club record of eight successive defeats, going down 2-1 to Burnley - the Clarets' Ashley Barnes opened the scoring with a stunning bicycle kick.

Huddersfield continue to drift towards the relegation zone as their hosts Newcastle moved up to 12th, the only goal of the game coming from Ayoze Perez.

Glenn Murray's missed penalty proved costly for Brighton, as they went on to lose 2-0 to Leicester.

And Jermain Defoe rescued a late point for Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw at Watford.