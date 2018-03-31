Hampden: Queen's Park agree deal in principle to sell ground to Scottish FA

Scotland internationals could well continue at Hampden beyond 2020

Queen's Park have agreed in principal to sell Hampden Park to the Scottish FA, BBC Scotland has learned.

If both parties can agree a deal, the governing body will favour staying at the national stadium - ruling out a switch to Murrayfield.

Both options have been on the table after the SFA commissioned a feasibility study, with their lease on Hampden expiring in 2020.

Hampden in Glasgow's south side has hosted Scotland matches since 1906.

The vast majority of Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup finals have also been held at the ground and as well as being a regular live music venue, it was temporarily used for the athletics events during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

There are hurdles to overcome before a deal for the SFA's proposed purchase of Hampden can be agreed.

Murrayfield before Scotland's recent Six Nations win against England

The national stadium is in need of major redevelopment and it is understood the governing body would have made the switch to Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby, if Scottish League One club Queen's Park had refused to sell.

Murrayfield, which regularly hosts Scotland rugby internationals as well as Edinburgh's Pro14 and European fixtures, has occasionally been used for football.

Hearts played there while Tynecastle was being redeveloped earlier this season and Celtic played some European fixtures at Murrayfield in 2014 while Celtic Park was in use for the Commonwealth Games.