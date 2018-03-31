Joe Bennett: Red card issues 'all forgotten' between me and Warnock

Bennett's only goal this season came against Reading in December. He has also registered three assists.

Cardiff City's Joe Bennett says he has sought to repay manager Neil Warnock's faith after his red card against Manchester City in January.

Bennett, 28, admitted he found it "difficult" dealing with the fall-out from his FA Cup tackle on Leroy Sane.

Warnock also hit out at Bennett for his second yellow card late on in the game, forcing the defender to train alone.

"It's all forgotten. At the time I was disappointed and upset but I managed to get my place back," said Bennett.

"The manager has put his faith in me and hopefully I can repay that."

Bennett's first-half foul on Sane was labelled "naughty, nasty and high" by Match of the Day pundit and ex-England international Alan Shearer.

Sane went off injured, with some fearing a lengthy lay-off such was the nature of the challenge, though he was back little more than two weeks later.

Warnock also criticised Bennett, though he was more upset by his eventual dismissal in injury-time which he branded "unprofessional".

Warnock said he would ensure the Middlesbrough youth product would train on his own during his suspension.

"Yeah, he did do that," said Bennett. "I was in every day that the lads were off that week. I didn't mind, it was something I had to do, a bit of discipline but it's all forgotten about and hopefully I won't get another one like that again."

Asked if he found the fall-out difficult to deal with, Bennett said: "Yes a little bit. The magnitude of the team we were playing and because everyone saw it [on television] perhaps it got blown out of proportion a little bit.

"I did catch him, I didn't mean to. I've had one red card in my career before that. I'm not the type of person to go out to injure a fellow player on purpose.

"I meant to bring him down, but I didn't mean to catch him the way I did. I apologised and hopefully he's seen that and everyone can move on.

"It's been good to be back in the side. Armand (Traore) has come in and that's been good competition, but I've felt I've played alright pretty much most of the season."

Bennett has since won praise from Warnock with Cardiff making it eight wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Championship strugglers Burton Albion at the weekend, adding that the full-back has "come through it well" and hailing his consistency.

He is one of only four players who started at the weekend who was at the relegation-threatened south Wales club before Warnock's arrival in October 2016 and are now looking at automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Currently seven points clear of third-place Fulham heading into Monday's fixture at Sheffield United, Bennett added: "We finished top ten last season which was unthinkable when the manager came in, and we expected to do better - but we weren't expected to get promotion.

"I think we can be proud of what we achieved so far this season. We have to focus on doing what we're doing, grinding out results and hopefully we can get to that finish line.

"The pressure is on Villa and Fulham (below Cardiff) - we've got points on board and they haven't.

"When I was at Villa the fans expected you to win every game and that's no different now. They've got some really good players, big players, and they're expected to get promoted in the top two. The pressure is more on them than us."