Darron Gibson: Sunderland midfielder leaves club by mutual consent

Sunderland have announced that Darron Gibson has left the club by mutual consent following the conclusion of a club-imposed suspension.

The former Manchester United and Everton midfielder, 30, was suspended by the Championship club on 18 March after being charged with drink-driving.

The Republic of Ireland international's contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

He has not played for the Black Cats since 1 January because of injury.

Gibson made 30 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland following his move from Everton in January 2017.

A one-line statement posted on Sunderland's website said: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."