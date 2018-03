Irish Cup: Coleraine and Cliftonville win semi-finals

From the section

Cliftonville scored four goals in the first half at the Oval

Coleraine and Cliftonville will meet in the 2018 Irish Cup final after the Premiership teams won Saturday's semi-finals.

Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine beat Larne 3-1 while Cliftonville swept aside Loughgall 4-1.

The final takes place at Windsor Park on Saturday, 5 May.

In Saturday's one Irish Premiership fixture, Warrenpoint Town took a huge step to securing top flight survival by beating Dungannon Swifts 3-0.

Lorcan Forde, Jordan Dane and TJ Murray scored in what was Warrenpoint's first home win since 20 January.

