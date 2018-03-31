Eamonn Brophy: Kilmarnock forward extends stay until 2021

From the section

Eamonn Brophy's goals have helped Kilmarnock seal a top-six place in the Scottish Premiership

Scotland Under-21 striker Eamonn Brophy has signed a new contract to stay at Kilmarnock until 2021.

Brophy, 22, left Hamilton Academical to join the Rugby Park side on a three-year deal in August and has scored eight goals in 24 appearances.

Rory McKenzie, Alan Power and Greg Kiltie have all signed new Kilmarnock deals until 2020 in recent days.

Meanwhile, Killie attacker Adam Frizzell, 20, has joined Livingston on loan until the end of the season.