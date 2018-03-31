BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Adam Lallana injury 'doesn't look good'
Lallana injury 'doesn't look good' - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that Adam Lallana's latest injury "doesn't look good" after the midfielder limped off minutes after coming on as a substitute during the Reds' 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.
