Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Roy Hodgson admits that mistakes were made
Hodgson defends Palace striker Benteke
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson defends the performance of striker Christian Benteke, who missed two clear goalscoring chances as Liverpool came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
