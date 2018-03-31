BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Roy Hodgson admits that mistakes were made

Hodgson defends Palace striker Benteke

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson defends the performance of striker Christian Benteke, who missed two clear goalscoring chances as Liverpool came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top Stories