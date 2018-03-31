Scottish League One: Ayr stay three points clear, Raith & Alloa win

Ayr United maintained their three-point lead at the top of Scottish League One as they and Raith Rovers claimed wins.

A late Craig Moore penalty gave Ayr a 3-2 win away to East Fife while Raith scored two late goals without reply against visitors Albion Rovers.

Alloa Athletic moved above opponents Arbroath into third with a 3-2 victory.

Stranraer beat Forfar Athletic 2-0 and bottom side Queen's Park's 0-0 draw with Airdrieonians moved the Spiders level on points with Albion Rovers.

At Bayview, Alan Forrest's opener for Ayr was countered by Chris Duggan's double before Steven Bell headed the game level at 2-2.

Craig Watson fouled Forrest and Moore converted from 12 yards with two minutes to go.

It was goalless at Stark's Park until the 86th minute when Robert Barr struck and Dario Zanatta added a second from close range.

Alloa trailed by two after 22 minutes as Michael McKenna and Ryan Wallace scored for Arbroath but Callum Smith replied before the break and Jordan Kirkpatrick netted either side of the break to edge the Wasps up the table.

Stranraer are eight points off Arbroath after first-half goals by Scott Agnew and Ross Lyon gave them victory over Forfar, who are four points off the relegation zone.

Queen's Park's stalemate with Airdrie at Hampden featured a late red card for violent conduct for Chris O'Neil.