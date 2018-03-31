Scottish League Two: Peterhead and Montrose win to stay level at top

From the section

Peterhead and Montrose remain level on points at the top of Scottish League Two after both won 3-0.

The Blue Toon defeated visitors Clyde to stay ahead of Montrose on goal difference, with the latter beating Edinburgh City at Links Park.

Elgin City beat third-placed Stirling Albion 3-0 to move to within seven points of the Forthbank side.

Bottom side Cowdenbeath drew 1-1 with Stenhousemuir and Berwick Rangers' trip to Annan Athletic finished goalless.

Russell McLean bagged a brace, his second a penalty, and Rory McAllister netted his 31st goal of the season in Peterhead's win.

Lewis Milne's first-half double was added to by a late Martin Rennie free-kick in Montrose's comfortable win against Edinburgh.

All three Elgin goals came before the 25-minute mark with Nathan Flanagan, Brian Cameron and Shane Sutherland all on target.

Mark McGuigan scored in the first half to give Stenny the lead away to Cowden but Jordyn Sheerin quickly levelled.

And a share of the spoils at Annan's Galabank means Berwick remain 10 points ahead of bottom side Cowdenbeath.