BBC Sport - Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Leicester: Chris Hughton says defeat is 'hard to take'

Brighton loss 'frustrating and hard to take'

Chris Hughton says Brighton's 2-0 loss to Leicester is "frustrating and hard to take" after the visitors scored twice in the last 10 minutes and Glenn Murray's penalty was saved by Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Leicester City

Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 31 March at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

